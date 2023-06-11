Billions for an end to state benefits? – DW – 09.06.2023

A lot of money goes to the two big Christian churches in Germany every year. Last year they received more than half a billion euros from the German state – that is, from tax money and thus from money from religious and non-religious people. Mind you, this is not about the church tax that the state collects for the churches and passes on to them.

The reasons for the state payments date back more than two centuries and the topic of ending these payments is repeatedly raised. That hasn’t happened so far. In this podcast, Professor Hans Michael Heinig explains why that is. He teaches public law at the University of Göttingen, in particular canon law and state church law.

Editor at the microphone: Insa Wrede

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify