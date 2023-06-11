Nikita Pelizon exposes himself on Onestini, Matteo Diamante and Helena: the revelations

Nikita Pelizon talks about himself: from Luca Onestini to the bond with Matteo Diamante up to Helena Prestes on the Island

Nikita Pelizon, last September he crossed the red door of the Casa del Big Brother Vip as an official competitor. After six months of adventure in the Casa di Cinecittà, the young model managed to beat the roommates and triumph in the seventh edition. After participating in the Canale 5 reality show, Pelizon announced unpublished projects to her fans that see her as the protagonist and which she will slowly reveal over the weeks.

The GFVip winner talks about herself…

This afternoon Pelizon was a guest on Radio Cusano interviewed by Turchese Baracchi where she was able to tell her story and reveal unpublished details. To the question: “What are the greatest victories you have achieved?”, the former gieffina replied: “So I was delighted with the fact that a miracle happened, speaking of family, now I’m really a daughter and therefore I am aware of the fact that I have parents that I love, we have a totally different family union than before. I feel immense gratitude. I brought some friendships with me, I don’t have many friends in the world of entertainment and therefore I am also very happy with this thing that I have made very strong ties ”.

Regarding Luca Onestini, Nikita declares: “It’s not in my social searches or in my Whatsapp messages. Let’s just say we never saw each other again.”

Regarding the bond with Matteo Diamante reveals: “With Matteo it is the never-ending story. Having said that with Matteo once two years ago we decided enough. […] Galeotto was the GFVip where I saw him arrive and from there we had the opportunity to be together and therefore we were able to get to know each other again and discover sides of us that we liked “. Finally, Nikita also exposes her friend Helena on L’Isola: “He’s a person who, even if he’s treated badly, if you give him a little affection, the matter is immediately resolved for him. I think that on that island you have few friends so you must try to concentrate on this path, try to hold on ”.