Bills and expensive energy. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti spoke on these two issues during his speech at the Brothers of Italy 10-year celebration. On bills “we are studying a mechanism in which the calculation of the bill should in some way encourage savings”. How it works: «That is, giving a protected range of consumption of 70-80% of previous years protected at the same price, then if someone consumes more, they pay a higher price. It’s a very complicated mechanism that could make its debut next spring,” he added.

Bill information

“Certainly in these hours the government will propose a rule that allows us to have all the information that is currently disseminated in various bodies and authorities” the Economy Minister said later speaking of the energy issue. «All the information must be made available to the government and the competent ministry, the Mite, and that of the Economy. If I make a policy to sterilize the impacts on families and businesses – he explained – I must have all the information on how the price is formed and how it evolves day by day ». How to find a solution to the price of gas? «The solution starts from an awareness, from an awareness that there should be in Europe because a classic market mechanism doesn’t work in an exceptional moment like this. In fact, when there is a war, you cannot think that the supply and demand market make a fair price. No, that is a price drugged by exceptional situations and speculation. And therefore the various EU countries, instead of competing with each other and increasing the price, should agree, as the producing countries do with OPEC, a common policy to reduce the price». And he concludes: «If there is not this awareness and if there are still different points of view in which someone thinks they can go it alone, then not only the energy market is put at risk but also the founding beam of the EU, the market one of a kind”.