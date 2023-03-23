Bills, the electricity and gas social bonus confirmed until June. The 2023 family bonus arrives in October, which rewards those who consume less

The bills they are the first concern of the Italians and the Government has been forced to run for cover. To support citizens in this moment of difficulty between the energy crisis and galloping inflation, the light and gas social bonus that can come up to 200 euros. The incentive, already available last year, has been extended until June and is reserved for families with a ISEE income until 15mila euro.

However, the electricity bills will be reintroduced in the electricity bills system charges. However, a form of “compensation” will be introduced which should largely cover the increase in the cost of energy due to the return of system charges.

Family bonus 2023: all the details

Then comes October family bonus 2023 which will guarantee prices lower than the market ones for the luce (the level is yet to be defined) with a system that essentially rewards those who consume less, as is the case with water. The price cut according to current rumors should end in December. “We have to find it,” he said Stefano Besseghinipresident of theHe is nurturing – a point of equilibrium», so that the electrification of consumption is not discouraged, and taking into consideration the seasonal factor, so that an increase in gas consumption may not depend on «non-virtuous behaviours».

5% VAT for gas and 45% tax credit for companies

For what concern gasinstead, the current discounts are confirmed, VAT at 5% until June and the total zeroing of improper charges. On the business side, we are talking about forms of support such as confirmation of 45% tax credit on electricity and gas bills. However, the incentive only kicks in when the market price of methane exceeds a certain threshold, the level of which has yet to be decided. It is rumored that it should settle at 70 euros per megawatt hour.

For the various bonuses, 5 billion euros have been allocated until 30 June. The resources come from unspent funds compared to the 21 billion euros allocated in the Maneuver to control bill prices in the first three months of 2023.

