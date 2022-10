ROMA – Families burning their bills in the square. Restaurateurs who exhibit them in the window, to justify the increases. Hotels threatening closure. Companies with production in hiccups. The first grain of the new Meloni-led government will be sheltering families and businesses from the winter tsunami that will push many to the brink of survival. The surges of light and gas were partly calmed by theDraghi executiveintervened with eight decrees to redistribute 66 billion this year.