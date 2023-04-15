Bills, everything changes again: frozen shower from the Arera

The truce regarding i energy costs seems to be over already. Who was it deluded for the lowering of bills Of luce e gas will be forced to come back down to earth. For electricityfamilies and small businesses – reads Il Messaggero – could spend 10% more in the third quarter, while price increases will go up 25% in the period from October to Decemberin the middle of winter.

Same dynamics, but more contained, for the natural gas: Rates are expected to rise “for the third and fourth quarters, respectively by 5% and 15% compared to the prices of the second quarter”. The alarm comes from the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghiniwho spoke yesterday in the Chamber at the Finance and Social Affairs Commissions to take stock of the bills decree and the new heating bonuses that will start in October also to reward savings.

Furthermore, Besseghini – continues the Messenger – focuses on the methods of application of the tax bonuses. “It is deemed necessary to clarify, during the conversion of the decree-law in question, that the fixed and differentiated contribution for climate zones must be applied via le electricity bills“. Thanks also to the smart metersthis “allows to reach all resident domestic users and to supply the contribution regardless of the type of fuel used for heating”. And as supplied in fixed quote “constitutes a incentive al savings energetic”.

