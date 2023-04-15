Isw: Prigozhin wants to exploit any Ukrainian success
Private Wagner militia founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is creating the conditions to exploit a possible Russian military failure if the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful. The US think tank Isw (Institute for the study of the war) writes it in its latest report, reporting a speech made yesterday by Prigozhin. Prigozhin said that “the upcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive is more likely to succeed than fail.” And he warned that a selfish Russian “deep state” (which he defines as “a community of state-friendly elites who operate independently of political leadership and have close ties and their own agenda”) is currently in crisis due to military failures. of the Federation in ensuring a quick victory. Prigozhin accused members of this deep state embedded in the Russian bureaucracy of deliberately sabotaging Russia’s success in the war as they seek to resume their privileged and comfortable lives. Then he said that these “internal enemies” of the Russian deep state will push the Kremlin to “make serious concessions”, which amount to “betraying Russian interests”, including the possibility of returning occupied Ukrainian territory to Ukraine.
Poland, “gradual” shipment of Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine
Polish President Andrzej Duda said his country would “gradually” transfer Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine, with Poland waiting for its air fleet to be refueled by NATO aircraft. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last month that Warsaw would only be able to send a limited number of fighter jets to Kiev. Duda also announced that the Armed Forces of Poland have held negotiations with Lockheed Martin to discuss the production of new equipment for the Polish military. Poland has so far supplied eight Mig-29s to Kiev and intends to send six more in the coming weeks.
Lula: “US stop encouraging war”
The United States must stop “encouraging war” in Ukraine and “start talking about peace.” This is what Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during his state visit to Beijing. “The United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace,” Lula told reporters before leaving for the UAE.