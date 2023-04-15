TUC current

Under the heading “Participation in the Metaverse”, virtual works of art are to be created together by people who are in different places – interested parties can apply to participate until May 7th, 2023

During the 2022 inspections in Thalheim, VR artworks were presented, among other things. This year, too, virtual reality will be included in artistic processes. Photographer: Johannes Richter, Begehungen e. V

What possibilities do immersive computer technologies, such as virtual reality, offer for artistic participation processes? A Chemnitz art project by Begehungen e. V. with the participation of the international platform “peer to space”, artists from the media workshop at the Berlin University of the Arts (UDK) and the professorship for ergonomics and innovation management at the Technical University of Chemnitz (Head: Prof. Dr. Angelika Bullinger-Hoffmann). .

“Virtual reality can create an embodiment of digital content in physical space. This also creates new possibilities for collaborative design processes. Since the content is not tied to the real space, it can be shared virtually in real time. In this way, we can meet distant people embodied as avatars in virtual space and create interactive virtual content together,” explains Dr. Frank Dittrich, research assistant at the professorship. The “Remote Residences 2023” art project, funded by the Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony and the City of Chemnitz, would like to take advantage of this aspect. In the project series, the Chemnitz cultural workers of Begehungen e. V. since 2021 how artists who cannot be there themselves can use digital tools to involve Chemnitz citizens in artistic processes or let them participate in them.

This is now to be taken to a new level by means of virtual reality. Under the artistic direction of representatives of the UDK, interested citizens of Chemnitz should explore the possibilities of immersive technologies and actively participate in artistic design processes using VR glasses. By dissolving the physical locality, new horizons of experience are to be created that rethink participation and involvement in the artistic background.

Research on participatory design processes in virtual environments

The Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management at Chemnitz University of Technology accompanies the art project from a scientific perspective. The researchers have been investigating the use of immersive technologies for participatory processes for several years. “Through the technology-mediated feeling of being in a different place and with other people, the technology enables completely new ways of collaborating and interacting between people over physical distance. Not only do cultural domains benefit from this, but its use can lead to positive changes in all areas that are based on interpersonal creativity and interaction. Spatial distances can become less and less important,” says Dittrich.

Interested parties can apply to participate

As part of the project, two series of workshops will take place from May 24 to June 4, 2023. In workshop I “With your head in the clouds” the focus is on questions about the possibilities of interaction in virtual space and the joint creation of your own worlds. The workshop series II “Loops – Creations (Creatures)” deals with the question of what happens to virtual objects when they pass through different virtual hands. Anyone interested in taking part can apply by 7 May 2023 by sending an email to the organizer Frank Weinhold ([email protected]), stating their name and age as well as a brief motivation for participating. From June 9th to 10th, 2023, the results will be presented to the public in a curated vernissage in Chemnitz.

Die Invitation to the workshop is available online: mytuc.org/gwgc

Further information grants Dr. Frank Dittrich, Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management, telephone +49 (0)371 531-37878, e-mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach

14.04.2023

