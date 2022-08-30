Maxi price increases of around € 241 per family per year in the last quarter of the year for electricity and gas costs. This is what Codacons estimates, considering some estimates released today that foresee increases of just 80 euros to be completely “incorrect and underestimated”.

“We are moving towards a significant increase in electricity and gas tariffs starting from October, with Arera which will have to update prices in the protected market taking into account the very strong increases recorded on the international energy markets – explains Codacons – increases that will be registered precisely in the period in which gas consumption increases, and when families will start to turn on the heaters “.