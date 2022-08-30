The Biden administration intends to formally ask Congress to approve a $ 1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan. The package includes 60 Agm-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles for 355 million and 100 Aim-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles for 85 million, plus 655.4 million for the extension of a contract for radar surveillance.

The news comes as China continues to send ships and aircraft carriers into the Taiwan Strait on a daily basis, a few weeks after the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

The spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, according to Tass reports, said the United States must stop selling arms to Taiwan as any military contact with the island violates the “one China” principle. Thus “the United States must immediately stop the sale of arms to Taiwan and military contacts with Taiwan,” said Liu, referring to Washington’s plans to sell weapons for 1.1 billion dollars to Taiwan. tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and should follow up on the US government’s declaration not to support “Taiwan independence”.