Home World Biden will ask congress for okay to sell arms to Taiwan. The Chinese ambassador: “Use it, stop it”
World

Biden will ask congress for okay to sell arms to Taiwan. The Chinese ambassador: “Use it, stop it”

by admin
Biden will ask congress for okay to sell arms to Taiwan. The Chinese ambassador: “Use it, stop it”

The Biden administration intends to formally ask Congress to approve a $ 1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan. The package includes 60 Agm-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles for 355 million and 100 Aim-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles for 85 million, plus 655.4 million for the extension of a contract for radar surveillance.

The news comes as China continues to send ships and aircraft carriers into the Taiwan Strait on a daily basis, a few weeks after the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

The spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, according to Tass reports, said the United States must stop selling arms to Taiwan as any military contact with the island violates the “one China” principle. Thus “the United States must immediately stop the sale of arms to Taiwan and military contacts with Taiwan,” said Liu, referring to Washington’s plans to sell weapons for 1.1 billion dollars to Taiwan. tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and should follow up on the US government’s declaration not to support “Taiwan independence”.

See also  Fed's biggest rate hike in 22 years, economist says 'correcting mistakes with mistakes' - BBC News

You may also like

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Greece, also felt in...

The last man who lived in total isolation...

U.S. Justice Department has preliminary analysis of sensitive...

Greece, 4.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of...

Capitol Hill Assault: Sentenced to 4 years and...

More Britons may return to the office to...

The analyst Nehring: “In Europe sabotages and murders....

DOJ finds ties between Trump and lawyers in...

Middle East, the US is back. Biden now...

With the Belarusian partisans in Kiev: “We win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy