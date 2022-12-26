The bills are felt on the savings of individuals and businesses. After almost three years of constant growth, the piggy banks of the Italians reverse the trend. According to the Unimpresa Study Centre, which analyzed the relative Bank of Italy data, the total reserves of households and businesses, which stood at 2,047 billion euros last October, decreased by 50 billion (-2.4 %) compared to 2,097 billion in July. Up to that moment, constant growth had been recorded for over two years: 1,823 billion in December 2019, 1,956 billion in December 2020, 2,050 billion in October 2021, 2,075 billion in December 2021. According to Unimpresa, the sudden outflow could have some repercussions on the collection of credit institutions, because it could become more expensive, and, therefore, in the future, certain negative effects on loans, in particular on the interest rates charged on loans granted to customers. «What we have before our eyes is a photograph of a dramatic situation, which we, unfortunately, had been planning for some time – comments the president of Unimpresa, Giovanna Ferrara – Strength and liquidity are failing, both for families and for companies, especially the smaller ones. The costs are unsustainable, the energy bills no longer manageable. That’s why, those who have the possibility draw on their own reserves. To the government – he adds – we recognize the company for having packaged a budget law that is in any case positive and in a very short time, however we point out the urgency of launching an extraordinary plan of public interventions and support starting from January “.