During a recent Twitter rant, New York University economics professor Nouriel Roubini compared Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
This comes after hundreds of trolls and bots invaded Roubini’s Twitter account posing as the CEO of Binance.
The economist added:
“When someone criticizes them, they unleash their army of trolls and robots! No wonder Changpeng Zhao’s photo looks like Kim Jong-un’s.”
The drama began on Wednesday when Roubini made a tirade about corruption in the cryptocurrency industry and called Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao a “walking time bomb