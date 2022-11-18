Home Business Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently spoke to Kim Jong-un
During a recent Twitter rant, New York University economics professor Nouriel Roubini compared Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

This comes after hundreds of trolls and bots invaded Roubini’s Twitter account posing as the CEO of Binance.

The economist added:

“When someone criticizes them, they unleash their army of trolls and robots! No wonder Changpeng Zhao’s photo looks like Kim Jong-un’s.”

The drama began on Wednesday when Roubini made a tirade about corruption in the cryptocurrency industry and called Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao a “walking time bomb

