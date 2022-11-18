Home World UN, for the second consecutive time Italy votes no to anti-Israel resolutions
UN, for the second consecutive time Italy votes no to anti-Israel resolutions

UN, for the second consecutive time Italy votes no to anti-Israel resolutions

JERUSALEM – For the second time in a week, Italy votes against a United Nations resolution considered anti-Israel, on the recommendation of the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The turning point represents a clear sign of discontinuity with respect to the past.

Three Israelis murdered. Hamas and Islamic Jihad rejoice. A 14-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Ramallah

Rossella Tercatin

