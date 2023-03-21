Home Business Biraghi becomes a sponsor of the national football team
Biraghi becomes a sponsor of the national football team

Biraghi, a company from the Cuneo area, a point of reference in the dairy sector, present since 2019 with a sales point in the living room of Turin, in Piazza San Carlo, in the premises once of the historic Fratelli Paissa emporium, becomes official partner of the Italian national football team for the next 4 years. The agreement was made official during a press conference which took place at the federal technical center in Coverciano, in the presence of the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, and of Biraghi’s director Claudio Testa.

The partnership will concern all national teams (men’s, women’s, youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports) and will make its debut on 23 March at the meeting Italy-England scheduled in Naples. It is not the first time that Biraghi has chosen to associate his brand with important sporting events, such as the recent sponsorship of two editions of the cycling Giro d’Italiabut the arrival in the world of football represents the icing on the cake of the marketing strategy of the dairy based in Cavallermaggiore, in the province of Cuneo, in an area of ​​166,500 square metres.

«We feel honored – said Claudio Testa, director of Biraghi – to be able to be alongside the national teams for the next four years committed to keeping Italy’s name high in the world. And we are very proud of share the values ​​of the Maglia Azzurra, in which we fully recognize ourselves. Our products will be able to give the right energy to the athletes».

The company, founded in 1934, the year of the first World Cup victory of the national football team, collects and processes around 465,000 liters of milk per dayfor a total of 170 million liters a year. All the milk collection and processing processes take place in the Cavallermaggiore factories, producing cheese and dairy products without preservatives.

