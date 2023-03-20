Home Business Bitcoin rises against the trend amid bank turmoil and hits the highest price in 9 months
Business

Bitcoin rises against the trend amid bank turmoil and hits the highest price in 9 months

by admin

On March 19 local time, market data showed that the price of Bitcoin, the world‘s largest cryptocurrency, broke through $28,000, a 24-hour increase of 3.13%, the highest point since June 12, 2022. Ethereum, the world‘s second largest cryptocurrency, once broke through $1,800, rising by more than 12% on the 7th. Cryptocurrency has become one of the options for investors to avoid risks since the crisis of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States in the past few weeks.

CoinGecko data shows that in the past week, the price of Bitcoin has increased by as much as 27.5%, breaking through the key points of $22,000, $25,000 and $28,000 in a row. As Bitcoin continues to rise, the total market value of cryptocurrencies has also continued to rise, and has now exceeded $1.2 trillion.

Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, said that when funds flow quickly, the increase will become larger, and given the ongoing turmoil in the banking industry, cryptocurrencies will also experience such volatility. She also pointed out that over the past six months, the volume of cryptocurrency transactions in the market has been record high, and that the current “encryption trading environment is still very risk-free.”

Bitcoin rose against the trend amid the bank turmoil and hit its highest price in nine months. Click on the video to see it!

See also  They hoped to make money with Bitcoin. Now thousands are denouncing the first crypto scam of an Italian company

You may also like

Piombino, regasification terminal in operation since mid-May

CS takeover by UBS – New banking colossus:...

Amazon cuts another 9,000 jobs

These subordinated bank bonds are now becoming depot...

Resolution 25 of 03/13/2023 – Amendments and additions...

Credit Suisse: That’s what’s happening now with the...

Ivory Coast: Marriott luxury hotel inaugurated in Abidjan

CS takeover by UBS – forced marriage under...

Elly Schlein LGBT heroine worries the Catholics of...

6000mAh large battery + 120W ultra-fast flash charge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy