TradingView is now available on crypto-derivatives and copy trading platform Bitget, which today announced direct integration with TradingView, the popular financial analysis and trading platform used by millions of traders worldwide.

With this integration, Bitget further expands the usability of its service, offering users the possibility to trade cryptocurrencies without leaving the TradingView interface and to make decisions with more information and in a more professional way, while enjoying the protection and Bitget’s top-notch security.

Indeed, TradingView not only allows users to perform technical and fundamental analysis using understandable tools, but also to communicate through the largest social platform for investors.

With the TradingView integration, Bitget users can now access a number of advanced analysis tools, including charting tools, live market data and technical indicators, and learn new strategies tested by millions of active traders across the globe. thriving world community.

“Bitget is proud to have been chosen for this integration among a small number of operators in the sector. For Bitget, promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies through partnerships with trusted entities has always been a key goal. We are delighted to partner with TradingView, a leading global financial platform, to integrate our offerings into a booming and advanced ecosystem,” commented Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget,