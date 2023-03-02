by Stefania Rotondo

I apologize in advance to all those who keep calling me putinian sonwho shout at me in the newspapers and on talk shows that for my ‘sofa’ pacifism the bear rejoices and that only for this reason I shouldn’t sleep at night.

I apologize for existing, for thinkto ask questions and seek answers.

I don’t actually sleep because my West, founded on the moral foundations of freedom, equality and brotherhoodinstead of having authoritative and courageous politicians looking for diplomatic solutions in Ukraine, now he arms and arms.

I have enough gray matter to understand that the war in Ukraine was born in 2014 as a civil war, the devastation and consequences of which we knew due to the geographical proximity to Natoso much so that we have been arming the Ukrainians for years, but in which it is not convenient for us to expose ourselves because with the Russia we have done good business with it for decades. Anna Politkovskaya he tried in every way to tell us who Putin was. She died for it. But the bear was quite a business. That’s why we hadn’t stepped in Chechnya o in Georgia?

The West has never been so comparable to NATO as now. Jens Stoltenberg called on member states to increase defense spending to support Kiev (2% of GDP will become the minimum, no longer the maximum; but rearmament is not common, every country arms itself as it wants and as it can). Kiev is waiting for other, more effective Western weapons, which will serve for the feared Russian spring offensive.

I know that Ukrainians, like so many other peoples in this alas multipolar world, they are dying for freedom and that they were invaded, but I’m not rooting for Putin, I’m only rooting for the pace which must be built (Mozambique is a virtuous example), not undone like Penelope’s canvas.

But I continue to make mistakes, to think utopianly of peace, as he reproached me Anthony Polito on the breaking latest news of 23 February, to be fooled by politicians who, even if of different histories and origins like Berlusconi, ride electoral gains, to be afraid of the consequences of a war that I do not consider mine, to be led astray by the catholic culture and anti-capitalist, anti-American and consequently anti-Ukrainian communist. But above all, I continue to make mistakes in not seeing the depth of politicians like Biden, MelonsMacron and Scholz and their commitment to support Kiev ‘as long as it takes’, and to be responsible for a clash of values ​​fought on the skin of the Ukrainian people.

The first casualty in any war is the truth. The first unscrupulous invader of any war is propaganda. It belongs to the invaders but also to the invaded. Its part of the game. And when Joseph Borrellhigh representative of European politics, i.e. an ‘unemployed’ given the tangible failure of a common European policy (let alone a common army!), says that ‘this illegal war against Ukraine affects the whole world‘, I I have two questions and I try to make that brain work that you keep judging not working.

The war in Ukraine it is already the third world war. ‘It is becoming a proxy war between the US and Russia’, says the American political scientist who founded ‘Eurasia’, Ian Bremer. And despite all our efforts, the bear has not weakened, doing business with China and more than 80% of the world.

I ask you who have brains: who did you think was weaker in the speeches given a few days ago? Putin immovable who spoke for almost two hours and without breaks, or a shaky Biden who in a copycat speech last year in 45 minutes made it clear that don’t know how to get out from this woe but by arming and instilling courage in the bewildered allies?

Maybe that the diplomacy is the only way out, before the mad bear can do something that we can no longer contain, preventing them from continuing to die in Ukraine? It’s not like we then abandon them like we did in Iraq as soon as we see the bad parade?