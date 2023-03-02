Another renewal at Juventus. After that of Alex Sandro, expiring in June and extended by one year, the bianconeri announce that they are linked to Danilo until 2025 . “Soul. Warrior. Leader. These three simple words describe Danilo as a player, but also and above all Danilo as a man,” reads the press release with which Juventus broke the news .

Danilo has been at Juve since 2019

Danilo, decisive with the goal ofl 2-2 to start the comeback in the derby against Turin, he is at Juventus since August 2019 and his previous contract was due to expire in June 2024. “Since his arrival it was felt that his attachment to our shirt could become very tight. And so he was, even off the pitch, “writes the club.” He became a reference point and his bond with our colors, from today, becomes even stronger. His adventure in Turin began three and a half years ago and we have come a long way, always together. And there are the numbers to confirm it: 142 appearances, of which 128 as owner. Dani has always put the team first and foremost.”