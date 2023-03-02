Home Sports Juventus, Danilo renews until 2025. Transfer market news
Sports

Juventus, Danilo renews until 2025. Transfer market news

by admin
Juventus, Danilo renews until 2025. Transfer market news

Another renewal at Juventus. After that of Alex Sandro, expiring in June and extended by one year, the bianconeri announce that they are linked to Danilo until 2025. “Soul. Warrior. Leader. These three simple words describe Danilo as a player, but also and above all Danilo as a man,” reads the press release with which Juventus broke the news.

Danilo has been at Juve since 2019

deepening


Juve, the fuel derby for the hunt for Europe

Danilo, decisive with the goal ofl 2-2 to start the comeback in the derby against Turin, he is at Juventus since August 2019 and his previous contract was due to expire in June 2024. “Since his arrival it was felt that his attachment to our shirt could become very tight. And so he was, even off the pitch, “writes the club.” He became a reference point and his bond with our colors, from today, becomes even stronger. His adventure in Turin began three and a half years ago and we have come a long way, always together. And there are the numbers to confirm it: 142 appearances, of which 128 as owner. Dani has always put the team first and foremost.”

See also  Nba playoff, Portland-Denver in gara-4

You may also like

Dilly Dong #90 – Are we getting competitive...

“The first threat is ourselves, we must not...

The lighthouses of the Island of Elba, a...

Son of Ronaldinho signs for Barcelona – Football

Olimpia Milano-Partizan, nominative sale of tickets. The decision...

Peter Prevc spoke up after a gruesome fall....

FC Barcelona sign Ronaldinho’s son

Surprise gold Norway! Germany and Sweden on the...

Napa Man With ‘White Privilege Card’ Sentenced to...

How Mario Lemieux Beat Cancer — And Started...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy