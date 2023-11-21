Black Friday: Bringing Electronics and Other Items to Ecuador from the US – The Cost of International Shopping

As Black Friday approaches, many people in Ecuador are gearing up for the annual shopping frenzy by making purchases in the United States. However, the costs of bringing televisions, cell phones, and other items from the US to Ecuador are becoming a major concern for shoppers.

According to El Universo, the surge in Black Friday sales has led to an increase in trips to bring purchases made in the United States back to Ecuador. While this may be exciting for shoppers looking to take advantage of the great deals, the additional costs associated with bringing these items home have become a point of contention.

The influx of purchases from the US has also had an impact on local retailers in Ecuador. There are reportedly fewer orders for clothing and accessories, as international brands from the US begin to flood the market.

As the holiday shopping season kicks off, the competition between local and international retailers is becoming more apparent. While some shoppers are eager to take advantage of the Black Friday deals in the US, others are considering the implications of bringing these purchases back to Ecuador.

