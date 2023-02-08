Sanremo 2023, Mengoni in the lead in the provisional ranking

All the show fire in one night, and it’s only prime time at San Remo. The still warm lights of the race in the background with instant glory for the festival favourite Marco Mengoni, in the lead after the press room vote with ‘Two Lives’. Follow, among the five virtual finalists, Elodie with two’, Like Things with ‘L’addio’, Ultimo with ‘Alba’ and Leo Gassman with ‘Third heart’. But history is madehere, with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellathe first head of state at the Sanremo festival welcomed by the ‘usual’ for him standing ovation but in a pop place, far from the Veronese solemnities. She attends the show together with her daughter Laura without saying anything, but she does speak. With eyes that sparkle when Roberto Benign mentions his father Bernardo, who was one of fathers of the Constitutionand the applause for the Tuscan artist who wins him over with an ironic and passionate oration of the most precious country map.

And especially for article 21the one on the freedom of expression. After so much controversy about the presence in video of Zelensky at the Festival, the war in Ukraine and Iran’s tough fist on the demonstrators are evoked, albeit not directly mentioned, in Benigni’s speech. And then, the fury, unexpected. The one of Blanco destroying the stage by overturning flower pots. It justifies itself with Amadeus: “I didn’t hear the voice”. The public doesn’t understand and boos him, social media massacres him. The cult image of the evening is Gianni Morandi which he wisely embraces a broom and sweep the stage with the sly smile of someone who has seen a lot and even worse. We are at the level of Bugo-Morganobserves Amadeus and to put a comic patch on it runs in connection Fiorello: “What the fuck are you doing?”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

