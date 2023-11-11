Blue Diamond Resorts Awarded Traveler’s Choice 2023 from TripAdvisor

Blue Diamond Resorts’ Hotels in Cuba Recognized with Traveler’s Choice 2023 Awards

The Royalton Cayo Santa María, Mystique Casa Perla, and Memories Jibacoa have been honored as some of the best hotels in the Caribbean, as announced by the Blue Diamond Resorts hotel chain. These prestigious awards from TripAdvisor consolidate Blue Diamond Resorts’ position as a leader in the tourism industry. A spokesperson for the hotel chain stated, “These recognitions are a testament to the dedication and continued effort of the Blue Diamond Resorts teams to provide unforgettable experiences to their guests.”

The Royalton Cayo Santa María, in particular, has been recognized as the number one all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean and has reached an impressive 19th position among the best all-inclusive resorts worldwide. It also occupies second position on the list of the best hotels in the Caribbean and sixth among luxury resorts in the region. Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton has also been recognized, occupying the sixth position among the “Hottest New Hotels in the World“, while Memories Jibacoa has been honored with the 19th position among the best all-inclusive resorts in the region.

In addition to these top recognitions, Blue Diamond Resorts’ dedication to delivering exceptional experiences is reflected in the additional recognitions received by nine additional properties, all ranked among the top 10% of properties on TripAdvisor. These hotels have been awarded Travelers’ Choice 2023 and represent the culmination of Blue Diamond Resorts’ commitment to excellence in hospitality.

The Traveler’s Choice award is presented to hotels that have received an exceptional number of outstanding reviews and opinions over a 12-month period and is awarded to less than 1% of the 8 million profiles on TripAdvisor, highlighting the highest level of excellence in trust and security. The awards further demonstrate the outstanding reputation of Blue Diamond Resorts in the travel industry.