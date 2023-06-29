BMW announces a new battery plant in the USA

Listen to the audio version of the article

BMW has begun construction work on its new U.S. battery plant in Woodruff, South Carolina. In October 2022, the group announced a $1.7 billion investment in U.S. operations, including $1 billion for preparation the Spartanburg plant to produce BEVs and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly plant. The Woodruff plant will produce sixth-generation batteries to supply electric vehicles produced at nearby BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg. As part of the group’s “local for local” approach, the brand will purchase battery cells for its electric vehicles from partner AESC, which is also building a new 30 GWh battery cell factory in Florence, Carolina. South. Newly developed lithium-ion battery cells, specifically designed for the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology, will be produced here. The new battery format will increase energy density by more than 20% and improve charging speed and range by up to 30%.

Energy transition in the BMW group

With the launch of the new BMW 5 Series and i5, the BMW Group has a BEV offering in almost all major segments of its business. The range will be completed at the end of the year by the all-electric BMW iX2. While next year the first all-electric touring model will make its debut: the BMW 5 Series.

The Mini brand is moving towards an all-electric future from the beginning of the new decade. A first glimpse was provided by the Mini Concept Aceman, a new vehicle concept for the premium compact car segment: fully electric, free of chrome and leather and in a completely new design. The market launch of the first electric vehicles of the new Mini family is planned for this year.

Finally, in 2030, the Rolls-Royce marque will also have an all-electric offering, starting with the first all-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which had its world premiere in 2022, with the first vehicles delivered this year.

