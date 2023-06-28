BMW has formalized the new M5 Touring for 2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the official confirmation that in 2024 it will be marketed as the flagship sports car of the eighth generation of the 5 Series, the new BMW M5 Touring is ready to begin the development phase, just as the M5 sedan is concluding the tests in view of the launch which is more imminent than the Touring which will return to the market after almost fifteen years of absence.

M5 Touring, the first technical details of the car

There are no technical details of the new M5 Touring for now even if the Munich brand confirms that there will be an electrified powertrain under the hood. It is natural to expect that the best-performing family car is a plug-in hybrid with a 4.4 V8 biturbo thermal unit and an electric motor for a total power of at least 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.

M5 Touring is the answer to the Audi RS 6 Avant

The level of power and the remarkable torque of the new M5 Touring is the response of the Munich brand to the plug-in hybrid version of the RS 6 Avant that Audi are about to launch with an update in style. Surprises several times in the variant disguised on German roads is, therefore, in an advanced stage in view of the market launch also conceivable in 2024.

M5 Touring, comes almost 30 years after the last one

Two BMW M5 Tourings have been produced so far. The first dates back to 1993 and was on sale until 1995 in combination with a 6-cylinder in-line engine with 3,800 cc of displacement and 340 HP of power. The other dates back to 2005 with production expected until 2010. The M family sports car had a 5,000 cc V10 engine rated at 507 hp under the bonnet.

M5 Touring, will also be tested at the Nurburgring

On the tests scheduled for the new M5 Touring at BMW, they let it be known that the integrated application of all the transmission and suspension systems will also be carried out on the famous Nordschleife track at the Nürburgring, with the aim of guaranteeing the most ideal balance possible between sports performance and driving comfort on daily journeys and even on long journeys.

