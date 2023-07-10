Bmw, the Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses are here

Listen to the audio version of the article

BMW has put on sale smart glasses for motorcyclists signed Smartglasses Bmw ConnectedRide which enclose a head-up display capable of transmitting important travel data directly into the field of vision. It’s the same HUD technology that many premium cars feature, but packaged in a compact set of glasses that project speed, navigation and gear selection information, and more to minimize the need to display modes. driving directly on the dials.

Smartglasses by BMW, compatible with prescription lenses

The new hitech goggles are worn like a normal pair of goggles under a helmet, but medium and large frames can also be chosen, depending on the size of the face. Two interchangeable lenses are offered as standard, with clear and tinted finishes. Smartglasses are also compatible with prescription lenses and therefore eyeglass wearers can use them. Simply synchronize the specifications with the BMW Motorrad Connected app via Bluetooth and all the data that can be projected into the motorcyclist’s field of vision is immediately provided.

Smartglass by Bmw, in partnership con Everysight

The hitech glasses can be customized both to obtain the ideal display brightness and the position of the visual fields using the app or a multicontroller directly on the motorcycle handlebar. To make them, BMW has signed a partnership with Everysight, the same Israeli technology specialist that has developed the Raptor range of smart glasses over the past two decades. They also incorporate small lithium-ion battery packs into the temples that provide a whopping 10 hours of consecutive use.

Smartglass by BMW, instructions for quick use

Upon first use, riders must set their ideal focal length and follow a series of instructions to ensure that the data is correctly arranged and legible. Once set up, the head-up display works instantly. Some users may choose a smaller package of information to reduce the navigation instructions or have the whole view with eg street names and more details. The whole system works wirelessly and doesn’t have to be connected to anything other than when charging the glasses at home via USB.

Smartglasses by BMW are on sale for 690 euros

The hitech eyewear can also be connected to a smartphone and to the BMW Motorrad Connected App via Bluetooth. They also support real-time GPS data transfers from the app to the smart glasses. They can also act in a temperature range from -10 to +50 degrees. The new smart glasses are offered in anthracite color. Provided a light sensor and an integrated optical module for data transfer and certified display in the upper left of the right glass. The recommended retail price is 690 euros.

