BNP Paribas announces the issuance of a new range of Low Barrier Cash Collect certificates on equity baskets with a three-year maturity, with potential monthly premiums with memory effect between 0.75% (9% pa) and 2.05% (24.6% pa) of the nominal value. The coupon can also be collected in the event of a negative performance of the underlying shares provided that the listing of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level (which is equal to 40% of the initial value of the underlying shares). However, if even just one of the underlying shares is quoted at a value lower than the Premium Barrier Level, the certificate continues without paying the premium. However, any unpaid premiums are not permanently lost, thanks to the Memory Effect.

Also, starting from the sixth month of life, certificates may expire prematurely if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares making up the basket trade at or above their initial value. In this case the investor receives, in addition to the monthly premium, the nominal value (100 euro per instrument) plus any previously unpaid premiums.

If the certificates expire (November 14, 2025), two possible scenarios arise: if the quotation of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the Barrier Level at Maturity, the products repay the nominal value plus the monthly premium and any previously unpaid premiums; conversely, if the price of at least one of the shares making up the basket is below the Barrier Level at Maturity, the certificates pay an amount commensurate with the value of the share in the basket with the worst performance (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital ).

More information on the BNP Paribas Cash Collect range is available at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/prodotti-di-investimento/cash-collect/low-barrier-cash-collect/. Also, on the dedicated site https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/ it is always possible to consult quotations, graphs in real time and all the documentation relating to the certificates.