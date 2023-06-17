Boeing expects to double its aircraft fleet by 2042

Arlington, Le Bourget The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing calculates like its larger rival Airbus within two decades with a doubling of the global aircraft fleet. In 2042, the airlines should be using a total of around 48,600 machines, the US group announced on Sunday night in Arlington.

Boeing marketing manager Darren Hulst estimates that the trend will be towards longer planes with more seats or closer seating. “Without such productivity gains, the fleet would still have to be about 20 percent larger in 2042,” he said in an online conference with journalists at the upcoming air show in Le Bourget near Paris, which begins this Monday (June 19).