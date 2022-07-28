Home Business Boeing: results disappoint expectations, the weakness of the defense division weighs
Boeing: results disappoint expectations, the weakness of the defense division weighs

Boeing’s second quarter revenue does not exceed estimates. In detail, the US giant records revenues of 16.68 billion dollars against Bloomberg’s estimate of 17.55 billion dollars.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow was a negative $ 182 million. The weakness of Boeing’s defense unit in particular drove the results, but was partially offset by the strength of its commercial aircraft unit. Aircraft shipments jumped to 121 in the second quarter, up from 79 a year ago, while commercial aircraft revenue increased 3% to over $ 6.2 billion.

The company has just recently been awarded high profile orders at the Farnborough Air Show, such as Delta Air Lines for 100 737 Max 10s. Customers of Boeing and rival Airbus have benefited from a resumption of travel after the collapse in flight demand during the pandemic.

