Bollette, Mazzoncini (A2A): no volatility risk,

Bollette, Mazzoncini (A2A): no risk of volatility, citizens can rest assured

“I don’t think we risk seeing the effects of volatility, and even speculation, that occurred last August” on energy prices and “therefore we are confident that citizens can sleep quite peacefully”. This is what the CEO of A2A declared, Renato Mazzonciniin Milan for the presentation of Light is Lifethe A2A festival of lights scheduled in Monte Isola from 8 to 23 July.

“The investments on the erenewable energies they will be the main element for lowering and stabilizing prices in the coming years, we are working on this”, added the top manager. “For A2A the fact that the energy price drops and stabilizes is perfectly fine”, he underlined in response to those who asked him about Arera’s decision which increased the price for the next quarter by 0.4%.

“The bulk of energy today is still produced with gas therefore the increase in the cost of gas which is what has dragged up the cost of electricity has been negative for everyone, both for citizens and for our companies”.

“L’hydroelectric got off to a very bad start 2023, worse than 2022. Then it started raining from the end of April. It is raining normally, no more: if this continues, 2023 will end up below average but certainly not like 2022″ when the production hydroelectricity was down by 40%. “We are happy to see ours basins, from Calabria, to Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lombardy, which filled up again. We hope that the rain will continue on a regular basis,” added Mazzoncini.

