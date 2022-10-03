MILANO – “The next government must be clear that the Italian industrial system must be saved from the energy crisis, it is a national security issue. Thousands of companies are at risk, hundreds of thousands of jobs and income for families. available resources, excluding those for the truly poor, must be concentrated there, because without industry there is no Italy “. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomiparticipating in the assembly of the Union of Industrialists of Varese.

“We cannot afford flat taxes and early retirement”

However, Bonomi warned the new executive to maintain discipline in public accounts- “We cannot afford imaginative flat taxes and early retirement. We do not want to deny parties to pursue their electoral promises but today energy and public finance are two emergency fronts that cannot admitting follies to avoid the uncontrolled growth of debt and deficit “. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, during the assembly of industrialists in Varese.

“We don’t cheer for anyone”

As for the outcome of the vote, Bonomi said: “I do not express myself on the electoral result. The Italians and not the companies vote. We do not support one or the other. We propose measures and judge what is being done. “.