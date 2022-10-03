A victory to the last breath. Alpago wins the derby against Longarone Alpina in the Cesarini area thanks to Doriguzzi’s goal in the fifth minute of recovery.

The match staged on the pitch of Puos D’Alpago did not shine on the level of the game but was balanced between the two newly promoted in the category.

Alpago, victory to the last breath with the Longarone Alpina

The Promotion derby is decided by a goal of Doriguzzi at the end

The Alpago with this victory finds itself with Conegliano and Julia Sagittaria at the top of the standings while the Longarone Alpina must register the third defeat in as many games and deal with a zero in the standings which, inevitably, begins to weigh.

The Gialloblù formation would not have deserved the defeat but on balance Alpago had the merit of believing in it until the end, finding Doriguzzi’s goal in the last seconds of the game.

The first opportunity is for the guests with Riccardo Bez’s header but Solagna tells him no. On the opposite side, the hosts showed up with two set pieces. At 20 ‘Bettio earns a free kick from the edge of the area but D’Incà hits the barrier while shortly after Sakajeva is good at gaining depth and being fouled by the edge but also the number 11 is stopped by the yellow-blue wall.

At half an hour D’Incà concludes from a good position and Valentinis is forced to take refuge in a corner. In the end of the first half Poggiato flies to the opponent’s area undisturbed and in front of the goal kicks power, the number one guest rejects as he can and on the countered Bettio looks for the furthest post but does not frame the mirror.

It goes to rest at 0-0.

In the second half the Longarone Alpina has a big chance after a few minutes with Fremiotti who takes advantage of a back pass completely to be reviewed by Concas but the midfielder in front of the goal fails to materialize and enhances the reflexes coming out of Solagna. At 69 ‘Alpago scores with Bardin’s header, on a free kick from D’Incà, but the referee cancels for the irregular position of the yellow-green defender.

Minute 70: Bettio serves the home number ten in the area who tries the shot but is blocked by the host defense. When the match seems destined to end with a draw comes the action from the right of Poggiato who crosses in the middle of the area, Bettio goes to the sky with the right attempting the overhead kick but without hitting the ball and the carom ball behind the defenders. Gialloblù where Doriguzzi appears and with his shin he manages to throw it in, giving his three points.

Next Sunday Longarone Alpina will still be busy away against Julia Sagittaria while Alpago will have to face Caerano.

ALPAGO – LONGARONE ALPINA 1-0

ALPAGO Solagna 6, Poggiato 6.5, Floris 6 (80 ‘Pellegrinet), Concas 5.5 (61’ Doriguzzi 7), Bardin 6, Sperti 6.5, Cortina 5.5 (64 ‘Polito 6), Canova 6.5 (64’ Gaggion 6), Bettio 5.5, D’Incà 6.5, Sakajeva 6 (92 ‘Broglio). Available: Bona, Fagherazzi, Gaggion, Dosso, Anzolut. Coach: Andrea Gallonetto.

ALPINE LONGARONE Valentinis 6.5, Santarcieri 6 (39′ Tabacchi 6), Bressan 6.5, De Poloni 6 (66′ Minutillo 5.5), Zavan 6, Riccardo Bez 6, Fremiotti 6.5 (De Marchi 92′), Haroku 6 (69′ Tomasi 6), Britez 5.5 (64′ Ivo Bez 5.5), Piyuka 5.5, Sitta 6. Position: Mezzomo, Rech, Peruz, Agyapong. Player: Sandro Storm.

Referee Cow from Bassano del Grappa. Assistants: Fassina from Bassano and Aurelian from Castelfranco Veneto.

Rarely 95′ Doriguzzi.

Note Corners: 4-2. Booked: 30 ‘Riccardo Bez, 35’ Sperti, 85 ‘Sakajeva, 93’ Minutillo. Recovery: 1 ‘in the first half and 7’ in the second. Spectators: about 80.