Listen to the audio version of the article

Boom for the Italian nautical sector and, in particular, for the shipbuilding industry which closes 2022 with an estimated growth in turnover between +15 and +20%, with a production value between 4.1 and 4.3 billion, compared to 3.6 in 2021. Last year’s data, as can be seen, are not yet definitive but the forecasts emerge from the report The state of the art of the global yachting marketdrawn up by Deloitte for Confindustria nautica.

The study takes a snapshot of the Italian situation but, as the title suggests, also provides a global overview of the yachting market. In 2021, he points out, the value of the world shipbuilding market was 52 billion. About 60% (29.2 billion euros) concerns the production of new boats, which grew by +10.7% compared to 2020.

Italy second producer in the world

The new construction market, adds the report, is mainly represented by motor boats (about 90%) and, from a territorial point of view, from North America and Europe (about 70%). Also in 2021, the superyacht sector recorded the delivery of 160 units over 30 meters and an order book of 509 units for a total value estimated at 14.4 billion euros.

«Italy – said Tommaso Nastasi, senior partner e value creation service leader by Deloitte – is the second largest industry in the world and our companies are experiencing a moment of great dynamism: they are world leaders in the production of superyachts», with 49% of total global orders.

In fact, the report reads, in 2021 Italy was the second country in the world, after the USA, by production, with a market share of around 12%. And the production of Italian shipyards that year, as mentioned, reached a value of 3.6 billion (which is equal to +34% compared to 2020) and totaled an increase in exports of +34.7 %.