The Borgosesia Group, also thanks to the first concrete contribution offered by Green Soluzioni Immobiliari, closes 2022 with real estate sales, including preliminaries, amounting to 28.8 million.

The figure compares with that of 21.8 million in 2021, highlighting an increase of approximately 32%.

Furthermore, starting today, the Company will provide “live” on its website the sales trend of each individual intervention for which the relative commercial action has already started.