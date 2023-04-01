All about banking crises: could they ground Switzerland? Are greedy bankers to blame? Are real estate prices collapsing? What the consequences of a bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have been – and further answers to the most important questions about banking crises.

Quickly gone: But customers running away accelerated the collapse. Bild: Shutterstock

Credit Suisse could no longer survive on its own. Three banks have already gone under in the US. The entire industry has losses of 620 billion dollars on its balance sheets and a new wave of cash outflows is looming. The fear of a banking crisis is spreading.