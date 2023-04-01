Italia Ponte Stretto, Salvini: “It will be a development accelerator for the South” The offices completed the latest investigations, essentially confirming the text that had been approved by the Council of Ministers on 16 March with the formula “subject to

1′ of reading

The decree on the strait bridge was signed by the Head of State and goes into the Official Gazette. You learn this in government circles. The offices have completed the latest investigations, substantially confirming the text that had been approved in the Council of Ministers on 16 March with the formula “subject to agreements”. This was announced by MIT. “It is a historic choice, which opens up to a world record infrastructure with a strong green connotation: the bridge will allow a drastic reduction in CO2 pollution and a significant drop in discharges into the sea”, explains the ministry. The goal we have set ourselves is to lay the first stone and open construction sites by the summer of 2024.

Total cost of 10 billion

«The economic aspect is significant: the cost for the construction of the bridge and all the railway and road access works on both sides is now estimated at 10 billion. From 2019 to 2022, the Citizenship Income had an impact on the state coffers of 25 billion”.

Procurement reform to carry out works to combat theft

The Procurement Code also goes into the Gazette. «In the last Council of Ministers we approved the modification of the procurement code, another great and important long-awaited reform: the aim is trivial, to do the works, well, in an acceptable way, fighting the robberies but without blocking endlessly what c ‘it has to be done’ commented Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the social column ‘Giorgia’s notes’.

View on breakinglatest.news