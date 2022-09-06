Prevalence of purchases starting in Piazza Affari after the crash of the eve of the day. The Ftse Mib marks + 0.42% at 21,570 points. Stellantis is recovering (+ 1.25%) after the sharp decline in the coward; Banco BPM also did well with + 1.38% and Pirelli (+ 1.42%).

After closing yesterday on Labor Day, Wall Street futures are now pointing to a slightly positive opening despite yesterday’s crash in European equities.

The energy issue continues to hold its own after the announcement by the Russian energy giant Gazprom not to reactivate the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. Waiting for the meeting on Friday of the European energy ministers who will discuss a ceiling on the price of gas, yesterday France and Germany they have made a pact for gas-electricity. The agreement provides for an increase in gas supplies from France to Germany. For its part, Germany will continue to supply electricity to France to remedy the shortcomings caused by ongoing maintenance work on several French nuclear reactors.