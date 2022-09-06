Trouble with the Italian tax authorities for Ciro Immobile. The fifth civil section of the Supreme Court condemned him for tax evasion regarding the passage from Juventus to Genoa in 2012. For the judges of the tax section, the two clubs are unrelated to the matter, but the transfer of the Italian center forward is the focus of the investigation of the Guardia di Finanza which then led to the verdict of the magistrates a few days ago. A sale that had brought 4 million euros to the Bianconeri’s coffers.

At the time the striker was 22 and managing the deal was Alessandro Moggi, son of Luciano (former Juventus sporting director), who on that occasion held the role of consultant for Genoa in the deal. But, according to the investigators, Moggi had also acted with a direct mandate to cover the role of manager of the player and, consequently, it must be the player himself who pays his salary and related taxes to the taxman. “Major Irpef due”, the judges write in the order. Which did not happen. Property has not paid the personal income tax relating to the agent’s service.

During the Immobile trial he defended himself, arguing with his lawyers, that Moggi Junior could not have been his attorney at the time since he had assigned an “exclusive mandate to a different agent, Marco Sommella” is always read in the reasons. But the investigators found direct relations between Sommella and Moggi such as, for example, payments to a bank account with the purpose of “real estate compensation” which denied the defense and led to the conviction.