The Cazzomania – Affaritaliani.it

The encyclopaedic world of “talking from brothels”

Paul Del Debbio: “On TV, I do whatever the fuck I want“. Had said: “On TV I do what I want” or, worse, “On TV I do what I like best”, he would have expressed the same concept, but in a soft way. The “whatever I like best” would have been judged snobbish or feminine or, old-fashioned, fennel. And his utterance would not have ended up in the newspapers. So the c… is used, in similar cases, as a reinforcer, not having changed the sense of the sentence.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Straight and Backhand, Del Debbio: “I do whatever the fuck I want”. The technician’s face says it all. VIDEO

Sgarbi who, as soon as he was born, just taking a look at the world, immediately understood everything about the functioning of the mass media and the dynamics that regulate the diffusion and propagation of news, at MAXXI with Morgan, he provided a masterful demonstration.

Il MAXXI it is the first national museum dedicated to contemporary creativity. Conceived as a large campus for culture and creativity, they invited Morgan, known for his eventful vicissitudes with Asia Argento and for the sensational live breakup, on the Sanremo stage, with Bugo who had already escaped (turned out to be a gentleman). Much less known as an author and singer, so much so that none of my young and old students know a piece of him considered decent. Rich and very rich in musical culture, in Italy there will be an army of tens of millions of super educated people, from the classical genres of the past, to the Babylon of the modern ones. Being notoriously a great friend of Sgarbi, currently Undersecretary of Culture, Morgan obviously invited his great friend, to make the two hours available more interesting and lively.

