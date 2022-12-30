Home Business Bosch at CES 2023: software at the heart of the future of mobility
Bosch at CES 2023: software at the heart of the future of mobility

While Vehicle Dynamics Control 2.0 is an innovative and intelligent control concept that utilizes the full potential of vehicle actuators, such as braking, steering, powertrain and suspension. Based on information from the vehicle’s dynamic sensors, the function anticipates vehicle behavior and intervenes proactively. As a result, drivers benefit from a natural driving experience characterized by excellent safety, agility and comfort, while maintaining full control of the vehicle. Vehicle Dynamics Control 2.0 can be implemented flexibly on brake systems or domain, zone and central control units.

Towards the future of mobility with software-based solutions

In addition to the award-winning products, there’s a list of other innovations that Bosch brings to Las Vegas. Among these, a centralized E/E architecture in the vehicle to simplify the systems of tomorrow thanks to the “fusion” between infotainment and Adas systems on the same computer. In the future, therefore, a few, but very powerful on-board computers will perform various vehicle functions.

But not only. To make the vision of the fully programmable software-defined vehicle a reality and to support automakers in developing software-centric functions, Bosch Group subsidiary Etas offers a platform and ecosystem of end-to-end software-defined vehicle tools. highly integrated end-users that enable rapid, data-driven development as well as safe and secure operation of the software.

Autonomous Driving: Long range lidar to reach a level 4

Lidar sensors are one of the key components required to safely bring autonomous driving (Sae Level 4) to the roads. Along with radar and video sensors, lidar is indispensable for redundant 360-degree perception, detection, and localization. At CES 2023, Bosch will showcase the performance of its long-range lidar sensor designed for high-volume production by offering outstanding resolution and a large detection range for all usage scenarios: urban, suburban and highway.

In-car system: interior monitoring

Internal monitoring improves safety and comfort for all passengers in the vehicle. Bosch offers camera-based observation systems for the driver and other passengers and is now also expanding its portfolio with the use of radar.

