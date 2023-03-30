Original Title: Bosch Industry 4.0 Innovation Center Officially Opens

News from our newspaper (Intern reporter Xia Hua) The smart production picture in the industry 4.0 era is being implemented. Recently, the Bosch Industry 4.0 Innovation Center located in the Sino-German Industrial Park in Shunyi District was officially opened, which will help Beijing enterprises accelerate the transformation of intelligent manufacturing.

This innovation center is jointly built by Shunyi District Government, Bosch Group’s Internet Industry Division, and Bosch Group’s Internet Industry Regional Strategic Partner Boss Zhike. It has helped 12 key enterprises in Shunyi District to be awarded the “Beijing Smart Factory and Digitalization workshop”.

Walking into the future factory area of ​​the Bosch Industry 4.0 Innovation Center, the scene of Industry 4.0 is vividly in front of you. “Different products can be produced on one production line, and the whole process does not need to be controlled by humans.” The staff pointed to the production line composed of five intelligent workstations.

The staff tap the screen to place orders for the production of mobile hard drives and workstation modules. As soon as the order was placed, a mobile robot with a square head and a square brain began to go to the picking area to prepare the materials needed for production. It raised its “arm” to take out the materials accurately and quickly moved to the workstation to put in the materials. The rest of the workstations immediately started relay production, and within a minute, a mobile hard disk had been produced. And when the fourth station starts to operate, the mobile robot has already begun to prepare the materials needed for the production of the station modules. At the same time, its “colleague” – the short handling robot also moved under the second workstation to start handling and reorganizing the new production line. In a short while, a new production line for the production of station modules was born.

This is a flexible production line composed of robotic arms, automatic transport vehicles, and intelligent workstations, empowered by new technologies such as wireless charging, 5G, and industrial Internet, which can greatly improve the production efficiency of enterprises and promote high-quality development.

The Industry 4.0 scene demonstrated by the factory of the future amazed the visiting enterprises. To become a good helper for Jingqi’s intelligent manufacturing, the innovation center has its own confidence – based on the German Industry 4.0 concept and Bosch’s leading intelligent manufacturing practice in more than 240 factories, over 800 warehouses, and 4 world lighthouse factories around the world.

“To help enterprises transform into smart manufacturing, we must first make a systematic diagnosis and find out the pain points of the enterprise’s smart manufacturing, and then we can prescribe the right medicine.” Lin Lihua, head of the Bosch Industry 4.0 Innovation Center, said that the innovation center is manufacturing-oriented and will provide transformation guidance for enterprises , Tailor-made Industry 4.0 solutions, so that the transformation of enterprises can avoid detours.

“In the era of Industry 4.0 in the future, people can independently choose the size and shape of the car, and identical standardized products will become a thing of the past.” In the promotional video of the factory of the future, such a picture of intelligent production in the era of Industry 4.0 is described: Consumers order personalized cars Automobile manufacturers generate design data through 3D models and send the data to different suppliers; experts in the technology center assign tasks to production modules through the screen; flexible production lines “transform” to produce different products according to needs…

Lin Lihua said that the innovation center will realize full coverage of intelligent manufacturing diagnosis of enterprises above designated size in Shunyi District, and will also help Shunyi District build 20 digital workshops and smart factories in Beijing.

