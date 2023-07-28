Boschi: “Mothers for rent? It will end like with raves. Little courage from the Democratic Party”

Boschi: “Mothers for rent? It will end like with raves, I would have expected more courage from the Democratic Party”

“Giorgia Meloni will achieve absolutely nothing by making the Gpa a universal crime, as well as achieved nothing with the Rave decree. They are flag rules that serve to say that she is always the same populist Giorgia as always”. Maria Elena Boschi, group leader of IV in the Chamber interviewed by the Press, after having voted against the bill that will risk up to two years in prison for those who give birth to a child with surrogacy, he launches into a prediction. “On a practical level it will not have any effect, because no country where the GPA is allowed will collaborate. The trials of the parents will remain without convictions, but the children will have the stigma of being children of the crime”.

Then on Schlein’s positions he says: “I was with Elly at Pride and I wish Elly had been with me in Parliament to vote on the GPA. On such an important provision I would have expected to hear your voice in the Chamber too, too bad. Schlein and Conte as deputies could have been there. Their escape from the Chamber is embarrassing. On the solidarity Gpa there are ethical, legal and medical issues still open. A woman of the left, Luana Zanella, explained it well in the courtroom ”, she continues.

“The Democratic Party has chosen not to choose, by not participating in the vote on solidarity gestation. And he voted against the proposal to cancel the crime of gestation for others in Italy. Exactly the opposite of the line that Schlein professes in the squares. The third pole has chosen to leave freedom of conscience on an ethical issue. I deeply respect my colleagues who voted differently from me. We respect everyone’s freedom, everyone’s conscience. We met in the group and decided that everyone would vote freely.”

