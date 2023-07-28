Home » Nemanja Gudelj engaged Anastasija | Fun
by admin
Football player Nemanja Gudelj got engaged to singer Anastasija Ražnatović.

Source: Instagram/RaznatovicAnastasia

He prepared an unprecedented spectacle for this occasion – rose petals that spread on the floor and showed her the way to an intimate dinner, fire dancers were hired for the ceremony, and balloons and luxurious details were present in the decoration.

However, that’s not all! When Anastasija Ražantović said “AND“, and the fireworks started.

They shared the video of the engagement on Instagram, and see it below:

BONUS VIDEO:

01:09 Anastasia is enjoying herself with Gudeljna in Ibiza Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasia

Source: instagram/raznatovicanastasia

