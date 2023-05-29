Russian raid on the Ukrainian airport: 5 fighters and the runway for the F-16s hit

ODESSA – Apart from the civilians who died in the latest attack, today the blow to the heart of Ukrainians was a military airport, partially destroyed by a few Kalibr missiles fired from the Black Sea. Khmelnitskiy was also a civilian and international airport before the war, but since then it is completely military, therefore a privileged target of Russian fire. Five fighter planes out of service, perhaps among those modified to use Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the United Kingdom, set fire to some ammunition and fuel depots, and above all the runway to be redone.