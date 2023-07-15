Canadian Forest Fires: Increasing Frequency and Concerns Amid the Greenhouse Effect

Canadian forest fires continue to spread, causing concerns among meteorological experts who believe forest fires will become more frequent under the greenhouse effect. This summer, Canada experienced record-setting heat and persistent forest fires. Experts warn that without immediate action, the strengthening greenhouse effect will lead to more extreme climate events such as droughts and fires.

As of July 13, Canada has been battling over 900 fires, with more than 570 fires being out of control. Natural Resources Canada had previously predicted that the fires would persist throughout the summer due to high temperatures and drought. Meteorological experts argue that the greenhouse effect has worsened in recent years, with high temperatures acting as catalysts for fires. Even if humans were to cease using fossil fuels, the planet will continue to warm in the coming decades, leading to more frequent droughts, forest fires, and floods. Studies also indicate that fires contribute to the increase in global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration, exacerbating global warming and climate change. The “hot dome” phenomenon observed in parts of North America since May is also linked to the spread of forest fires in Canada.

Aside from the environmental impacts, the forest fires have also affected Canada’s economy. Canada is a significant global supplier of construction materials, benefiting from its abundant forest resources. However, the closure of numerous logging farms due to fires has raised concerns about the lumber supply. Consequently, lumber futures prices have continued to rise.

