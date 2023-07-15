A Meeting to Study and Strengthen the Construction of a Modern Industrial System: Conveying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions

Title: Guangdong Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Study and Accelerate Construction of Modern Industrial System

Date: July 15, 2023

Source: Nanfang Daily Online Edition

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee in Guangdong convened a meeting on July 14 to diligently convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions. The focus of the meeting was to study and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy.

During the meeting, the committee listened to a report on the implementation of the “1310” specific deployment of the Provincial Party Committee. The report emphasized the importance of adhering to the real economy as the foundation and the manufacturing industry as the leader to achieve new breakthroughs in building a modern industrial system with enhanced international competitiveness. The meeting was chaired by Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions during his inspection in Jiangsu were highlighted during the meeting, as they provide significant guidance for the overall development of Guangdong. It was emphasized that the spirit of these speeches and instructions should be combined with previous remarks made by General Secretary Xi Jinping in Guangdong. The committee concluded that by implementing these instructions in accordance with the local situation, Guangdong can contribute to the Chinese-style modernization efforts.

The meeting underscored the need for increased learning and exchanges with Jiangsu, particularly in gaining insights from their successful experiences and practices. This includes strengthening cooperation in industrial science and technology, advancing the industrial base, and accelerating the modernization of the industrial chain. The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta were also identified as key areas for collaboration.

The committee emphasized the primary focus of achieving high-quality development and promoting Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong. This includes enhancing self-reliance and improvement in science and technology, accelerating the construction of a more internationally competitive modern industrial system, protecting and developing traditional culture, improving people’s livelihoods, and promoting social governance modernization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping expressed high expectations for Guangdong’s efforts in building a modern industrial system. His emphasis on adhering to the manufacturing industry and prioritizing the development of the real economy was reiterated during the meeting. The committee stressed the importance of understanding and implementing these instructions, particularly the significance of accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy.

To achieve this, the committee proposed a systematic approach that focuses on improving quality and quantity, developing intelligent, green, and integrated industries, reinforcing Guangdong’s comprehensive manufacturing advantages, unifying traditional and emerging industries, and promoting the integrated development of manufacturing, agriculture, and service sectors. Furthermore, the committee reaffirmed the need to promote self-reliance and international cooperation, foster a strong manufacturing province, and prioritize investment and the development of specialized parks.

In addition to the discussion on the construction of a modern industrial system, the meeting also covered other pertinent matters.

Overall, the meeting showcased Guangdong’s commitment to implementing President Xi Jinping’s instructions and advancing the construction of a modern industrial system, which will further contribute to the province’s comprehensive development and China‘s broader modernization goals.

