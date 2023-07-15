Los Angeles Dodgers Pitchers Combine for One-Hit Shutout Against New York Mets

Title: Julio Urías and Dodgers Combine for One-Hitter as They Beat Mets 6-0

Location: New York City

In a dominant display of pitching prowess, Julio Urías and three other relievers came together to secure a spectacular one-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 6-0 victory against the New York Mets on Friday.

Mexican left-hander Urías showcased his skills on the mound, working through six innings and allowing just a double from Brandon Nimmo early in the game. It seemed like Nimmo had hit a home run, according to Urías, but it was ultimately ruled a double.

The Dodgers struggled to find their offensive rhythm against Justin Verlander, who held them hitless for 4 1/3 innings despite issuing six walks. However, Mookie Betts broke the deadlock by delivering a crucial bases-loaded RBI single. This was followed by Freddie Freeman’s two-run double, igniting the Dodgers’ offense.

In the sixth inning, Miguel Rojas added an RBI single off David Peterson, further extending the Dodgers’ lead and paving the way for their fifth consecutive win. This victory also marked their 13th triumph in 18 games.

Adding to their lead, All-Star slugger JD Martinez contributed with a groundout in the eighth inning, which was further capitalized upon in the ninth.

Urías (7-5) showcased his command on the mound throughout the game, allowing only three Mets batters to reach base. His outstanding performance played a pivotal role in shutting down the Mets’ offense.

Several players stood out for both teams during the game. For the Dodgers, Venezuelans David Peralta went 4-0 and Rojas went 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

On the other side, the Mets’ performance was less impressive. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor went 4-0, while Dominican Starling Marte and Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez both finished the game going 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.

The Dodgers’ one-hitter victory over the Mets not only solidified their standing as one of the league’s top teams but also showcased the prowess of Julio Urías and their strong pitching staff. With this win, the Dodgers continue to cement their position as contenders in the highly competitive league.

