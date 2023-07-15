Bianca Belair’s Smackdown Return and Challenge to Asuka for WWE Women’s Championship

Title: Bianca Belair’s Championship Journey Starts on Smackdown

Smackdown kicked off with a momentous announcement as Bianca Belair took center stage, hyping up her highly-anticipated match against Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship. Speaking with confidence, Belair expressed her patience in waiting for this rematch, declaring that the time for her championship triumph had finally arrived.

However, Belair’s proclamation was interrupted by none other than Charlotte Flair, who commended her potential victory and expressed her desire to challenge the winner. Seemingly showing mutual respect, both Superstars shook hands, practically assuming the outcome of the night’s title clash. Little did they know, Asuka was silently observing backstage, eagerly awaiting her chance to spoil their plans.

In another riveting match, the tag team duo Pretty Deadly showcased their dominance against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Their expert maneuvers, including a powerful leg drop from the top rope, secured them a spectacular victory.

Meanwhile, Bayley faced off against Zelina Vega in a brief but intense battle. Following an attack with a flip-flop, Bayley retaliated by smashing Vega to the canvas, delivering a decisive Rose Plant. Post-match, Bayley mocked Shotzi’s previously snipped lock of hair, only to be met with a chilling response from Shotzi herself, who appeared on the big screen, asserting her control over the situation.

The spotlight then shifted to Jey Uso, who addressed the recent attacks on his brother Jimmy. Defiantly standing up to Roman Reigns, Jey proclaimed himself to be the true Tribal Chief and Main Event participant. However, his proclamation was cut short by Roman’s representative, Paul Heyman, who informed Jey that he would face Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated face-off next week. Heyman reminded Jey that all the events leading to Jimmy’s predicament were a consequence of his own choices, implying a heavy burden of guilt.

In the first of a series of battles, Santos Escobar emerged victorious in the Fatal 4-Way match, earning a shot at the US Championship. Amidst the chaos, AJ Styles was foiled by Karrion Kross’ interference, allowing Santos to seal his triumph with an iron grip on Waller.

Making a long-awaited return to the programming, Bobby Lashley stirred intrigue by meeting with the Street Profits, leaving the WWE Universe guessing about their intentions.

The main event of the evening saw Asuka successfully defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair in a hard-fought match. The intense showdown culminated with Belair executing Asuka with a devastating KOD on the announce table. Chaos ensued as Bayley and IYO attempted to capitalize on the situation, only to be thwarted by Charlotte. Frustrated, Charlotte retaliated by spearing Bianca, leading to a disqualification finish. IYO and Bayley then tried to pursue the trade-in opportunity, but Asuka retaliated by unleashing a Blue Mist and swiftly escaping the ring.

As the dust settled, Smackdown came to a dramatic close, leaving the WWE Universe eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in the electrifying world of professional wrestling.

[End of article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

