The Mexican Peso Hits New All-Time Low: Analysts Weigh In on Currency Strength

Title: Mexican Peso Hits New All-Time Low, Raising Concerns About Currency Strength

Subtitle: Analysts Optimistic about Mexican Peso’s Appreciation Potential

This morning, the Mexican peso reached a new all-time low, trading at 16.76 units per dollar, a level not seen since December 7, 2015. The depreciation of the national currency by 0.24 percent highlights concerns about its strength and stability.

Starting the last day of the week at 16.87 pesos, the peso’s continuous decline is worrisome, as it reflects a weakening of the national currency. Analysts imply that various economic factors and indicators contribute to this depreciation trend.

With low economic information expected for today, experts anticipate that the latest data on inflation and positive reports on the banking sector in the United States will support the appetite for risk and potentially influence the peso’s performance. BX Financial Group indicates that these factors could impact the exchange rate.

On July 12, the exchange rate closed for the first time this year below 17.00 units, reaching 16.88 pesos per dollar, the lowest level since September 2015. Actinver predicts that the peso is on track to achieve its best year of appreciation in the past 23 years, suggesting potential positive market sentiment.

Contrary to Actinver’s optimism, Finamex Brokerage House warns that a peso-dollar exchange rate below 17 units is not sustainable for the Mexican economy. They believe that there has been no significant improvement in Mexico’s public finances or a substantial increase in productivity, making the currency’s strength questionable.

Base Bank notes that the peso’s appreciation persists despite the strengthening of the US dollar by 0.14 percent, according to the weighted index. This observation contradicts the traditional inverse relationship between the two currencies.

The peso’s appreciation is attributed to various factors, including increased dollar inflows through remittances, exports, and foreign direct investments into the country. Additionally, Mexico’s restrictive monetary policy, which maintains a wide differential with the United States Federal Reserve’s policies, attracts international investors to the peso.

Despite these positive indicators, analysts expect the downward trend in the exchange rate to continue, albeit with less intensity. Technical indicators suggest that the peso could potentially reach a support level of 16.74 pesos per dollar this year. If sustained, the next support level to break would be 16.66 pesos per dollar.

Overall, the fluctuation and current all-time low of the Mexican peso highlight the need for continued monitoring and assessment of the country’s economic performance. The peso’s ability to regain strength and remain stable depends on various domestic and international factors that shape the Mexican economy.

