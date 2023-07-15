Home » Outrage and Misunderstanding: Cuban Artist Expelled from Workshops at Municipal House of Culture
Title: Cuban Artist Outraged Over Expulsion from Justo Vega Municipal House of Culture

Subtitle: Ángel Kike Díaz Núñez calls authorities’ response an “error” in interpretation

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

In a recent development, renowned Cuban artist Ángel Kike Díaz Núñez expressed his outrage after being expelled from his workshops at the Justo Vega Municipal House of Culture. Disappointed by the response from the authorities, he asserted that there had been a misunderstanding regarding his situation.

The Provincial Directorate of Culture of Havana admitted this week that there was an “error” in the interpretation of the circumstances leading to Ángel’s expulsion. Responding to this revelation, Ángel questioned, “So I wasn’t expelled? It’s incredible! During the meeting at the Casa de la Cultura, it was implied that my work was inappropriate solely because I did not graduate from prestigious institutions like ISA, ENA, or the School of Instructors.”

In a written statement, Ángel lamented the involvement of Suset, the director of the Justo Vega Municipal House of Culture, who apparently sought approval from higher authorities to prevent Ángel’s work from being showcased. Deeply hurt by the situation, he withdrew from the meeting and remained silent, refraining from seeking justice. However, he now boldly asserts, “Who is guilty? Was it really a misunderstanding? I won’t allow myself to be misunderstood anymore!”

The artist, who is only five years away from retirement, expressed his desire to close this chapter of his career without any lingering bitterness. He emphasized his gratitude for the support he has received and professed his intention to store away these painful memories in his metaphorical “Pandora’s box with 10 locks.”

Despite undergoing medical treatment, which necessitated staying away from social media, Ángel felt compelled to share his feelings online. “I am still outraged that my situation is being labeled as a mere ‘misunderstanding.’ My heart is deeply wounded, and I say this without any intention of playing the victim. This is a matter of justice and fairness,” Ángel explained.

Ángel Kike Díaz Núñez’s expulsion from the workshops at the Justo Vega Municipal House of Culture has sparked an outcry within the Cuban arts community. As the artist’s retirement draws closer, he remains determined to fight for his rights and ensure that his career concludes on a fair and just note.

