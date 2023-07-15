Exclusive: Alex Murdaugh’s First Prison Phone Call with Son Revealed

Title: Alex Murdaugh’s Prison Phone Call Revealed: “I love you,” he tells his son

Date: May 18, 2023

(CNN) – CNN has obtained exclusive records of a phone call made by convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh from prison to his son, Buster. The call, which lasted just 42 seconds, marks the first time the public has heard Murdaugh’s voice since his sentencing in March.

According to the obtained records, Murdaugh made the call to Buster on May 16, 2023. The call was published by FITSNews, along with other details about Murdaugh’s time in South Carolina state prison.

During the call, Alex Murdaugh addressed his son as “buddy,” and Buster quickly responded, mentioning that he was on a ferry returning to Hilton Head from Daufskie Island. Alex wanted his son to convey a message to his defense attorney, Jim Griffin, regarding a meeting. The call quality was poor, with intermittent static causing disruptions in the conversation.

Despite the difficult communication, Alex expressed his love for his son, to which Buster reciprocated. The call then ended abruptly after reaching the one-minute time limit for free jail calls.

Buster Murdaugh had previously testified in his father’s double murder trial, speaking on his behalf. Alex Murdaugh’s conviction resulted in two life sentences for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul.

Despite the conviction, Alex intends to appeal the decision. Alongside the murder charges, he also faces a series of alleged financial crimes, including embezzlement, money laundering, and conspiracy. State prosecutors have accused him of defrauding his law firm, clients, and the government of over $9 million.

This phone call serves as a rare glimpse into the relationship between Alex Murdaugh and his surviving son amidst the ongoing legal battles. As the case continues to unfold, more details regarding his alleged financial crimes are expected to emerge.

CNN’s Devon M. Sayers and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

(Source: CNN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

