Israel and Palestine, beyond the wall

World

by admin
The war in Gaza and terrorism in Israel challenge us. This is why our magazine has promoted an evening with voices from Israel and Palestine to take charge of the suffering of both peoples. And also listen to those who try to open a path to peace within the conflict. Here is the video

Is it possible to bring Israeli and Palestinian voices into dialogue in a spirit of discussion and not conflict? This is what we tried to do at the PIME Center in Milan with depth of content and great public participation. A small but significant contribution that our magazine wanted to give to a debate that is often too polarized and not very constructive. Here are the interventions and reflections of Layla Alsheikh of the Parents Circle association which unites Palestinian and Israeli families who have lost a loved one in the conflict; Chen Alon of the Combatants for Peace, former Israeli soldiers who say no to war; Brother Francesco PattonFranciscan Custodian of the Holy Land; Franco Vaccari, founder of Rondine Cittadella della pace; And Giulia Ceccutti of the Italian Association of Friends of Nevé Shalom-Wahat al Salam

